Curzon to curate home film viewings with live director Q&As

Directors including Andrew Haigh, Celine Sciamma and Joanna Hogg will take part in live Q&As as people are encouraged to watch their films at home at the same time during the coronavirus crisis.

Curzon will curate a series of films over the coming weeks, urging people to watch along at the same time on the Curzon Home Cinema service in a collective viewing experience before a live session with the director, who will be speaking from self-isolation.

Cinemas around the country have closed their doors in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Curzon announced it was closing all cinemas and its head office on March 17 and would look to increase audiences through its home cinema platform service.

If you're new to Curzon Home Cinema, welcome to the party! It's all happening right here! Sign up today and enjoy a free film from our WELCOME COLLECTION ? https://t.co/1cNWxanYos pic.twitter.com/itVQKrvEPK — Curzon (@CurzonCinemas) March 20, 2020

The company now plans to bring the cinema experience into the homes of film lovers with the help of top directors, starting with the release of System Crasher on the platform on March 27.

Curzon encourages people at home to watch along together from 6.45pm before a live Q&A with director Nora Fingscheidt at 9pm.

The series will also include a collective viewing of 45 Years followed by a Q&A with director Andrew Haigh and a viewing of Bait followed by a session with Mark Jenkin, as well as Love and Friendship with Whit Stillman, Only You with Harry Wootliff, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire with Celine Sciamma and The Souvenir with Joanna Hogg.

Also on the schedule is Force Majeure with a Q&A with Ruben Ostlund, Things to Come with Mia Hansen-Love, Timbuktu with Abderrahmane Sissako and Victoria with Sebastian Schipper.

The full schedule and details on how to watch will be announced by Curzon cinemas on Twitter.