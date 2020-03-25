Camila Cabello postpones tour due to coronavirus

Singer Camila Cabello has postponed her upcoming tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cuban-American popstar had been set to embark on her Romance Tour on May 26, with the first stop in Oslo, Norway.

She also had performances scheduled in Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and London over the summer.

However Cabello, 23, has now confirmed the tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote on Instagram: “With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we’re also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys.

“I’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided we need to postpone the tour… we can’t start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do.

“I promise I’ll see you and cuddle your faces off when it’s safe and this all passes.”

Cabello, known for hits including Havana and Senorita, is far from the first musician to cancel or postpone tour dates due to the global health crisis.

Sir Elton John, Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses, Celine Dion, Foo Fighters, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, The Who and Pearl Jam have all been affected.

Glastonbury was also cancelled while the Coachella music festival was pushed back to October.