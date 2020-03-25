Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul follow Ryan Reynolds with coronavirus pledge

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have followed in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds and pledged to support bartenders out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hollywood actor Reynolds said he will donate 30% of the proceeds from his Aviation gin to bar staff until May 1.

Breaking Bad co-stars Cranston and Paul launched their own mezcal brand in 2019 and have now pledged to follow Reynolds’ lead.

“Good idea @vancityreynolds, let’s all pitch in,” said Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.

He confirmed 30% of Dos Hombres mezcal proceeds will go to the US Bartenders’ Guild until May 1.

Paul added: “We encourage all other brands to do so as well. Whatever your choice of drink, let’s all raise a glass to our commitment to #flattenthecurve.

“Please drink responsibly with none of your closest friends … for now.”

Advertising

Bars and restaurants in some US states have closed in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Bartenders are among the workers left without jobs by the orders in states including California and New York.

Former California governor and Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger pledged one million US dollars (£845,585) towards the coronavirus relief effort.

Advertising

He shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign titled Frontline Responders Fund, which aims to raise five million US dollars (£4,228,000) to buy medical supplies for hospitals.

Schwarzenegger said: “I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better.

“This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the front lines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes.”