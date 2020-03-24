Star baker crowned in Celebrity Bake Off

Tan France has been crowned The Great Celebrity Bake Off’s star baker after narrowly beating Johanna Konta.

The fashion expert impressed the judges in the showstopper round by making a cake in the shape of an aged version of his own head, complete with wrinkles and flat, grey hair.

The star of Netlix’s Queer Eye came up with the idea after the contestants were asked to bake something that represents their greatest fear.

That @TanFrance really knows how to get a head in life! What a showstopper. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/35NSjj2qG1 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 24, 2020

After being named as the winner, France said: “It means so much to me.

“It is probably the most exciting thing I have ever done in my life, I’m not even kidding.”

Before the programme aired, France said that his fans were expecting him to perform well in the show because he is the “ultimate Bake Off fan”.

Tan France previously said that he is the ‘ultimate’ fan of the programme (PA)

In addition to his showstopper, France impressed the judges with his neat Battenberg cake and tasty eclairs.

He saw off competition from tennis player Konta, comedian Joel Dommett and actress Caroline Quentin.

For the showstopper, Dommett made a diving board cake after setting out to make the tallest cake ever made on the programme.

Defying gravity. We don’t know whether to tuck in or dive in to @JoelDommett’s showstopper! (Probably the former on health and safety grounds). #GBBO pic.twitter.com/B1FNVG7tZo — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 24, 2020

However the judges were unimpressed as his design was made mostly from shortbread biscuits, which were used to make the diving board, and only a small amount of cake was used to make a mock-up swimming pool, which was filled with blue jelly.

Judge Paul Hollywood told Dommett that the cake had been baked for too long and was dry.

Meanwhile, Konta won praise for the taste of her cake, which was made to look like a sausage dog, although it was criticised for its appearance.

Bake Point! @JohannaKonta has served up a four-legged ace for her showstopper! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/fCMGVsw9tV — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 24, 2020

Hollywood said: “That is a delicious cake. I mean it doesn’t look very good but it tastes amazing.

“It is a real indulgent chocolate cake.”

Quentin’s showstopper was a cake shaped like a rat.

Judges praised the design of the cake, which depicted a rodent lying on its back, although it was criticised for being undercooked.