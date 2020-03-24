Portrait Artist Of The Year winner revealed

Christabel Blackburn has been named as the winner of Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist Of The Year.

The London-based artist, who trained in Italy, has been awarded a £10,000 prize for winning the television art contest, as well as a commission to do a painting of musician Nile Rodgers to be displayed in the Royal Albert Hall.

Blackburn said it was an “honour” to travel to Connecticut in the US to do the portrait.

She painted the US musician in Connecticut (Sky/Storyvault/PA)

She finished ahead of more than 70 competitors and thousands of applicants to the show.

Blackburn said: “Taking part in Portrait Artist Of The Year has been one of the most fun and crazy experiences of my life.

“I met some amazing people, and above all it has done wonders for my confidence.

“I never thought I would be able to paint under that kind of pressure, and to win it, well that’s just pretty mind-boggling.

“I’m so excited to see where it now takes me.”

Blackburn painted Lemn Sissay during the competition (Sky/Storyvault/PA)

In the final of the competition, Blackburn painted Lemn Sissay, author of the Sunday Times bestseller My Name Is Why.

She also painted Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar and actress and singer Elaine Paige earlier on in the contest.