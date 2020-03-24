Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott announce free concert for NHS workers

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have announced a free concert for NHS workers.

The performance by the pair, who were previously members of The Beautiful South, will take place at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

Heaton said: “The coronavirus pandemic should remind everyone, and let no one forget, that our National Health Service is the most brilliant and significant institution in our lives.

“The men and women who serve us and care for us, give us hope and sacrifice their own wellbeing, can never be thanked enough.

“We are just musicians, so there is little we can do but sing for you.

“From the porters, the cleaners and the drivers, to the doctors and the nurses – thank you.”

Free tickets will be available for “frontline” NHS staff which includes workers “within NHS hospitals across the UK including, but not limited to, doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners”, according to a statement from the pair.

A message from Paul… pic.twitter.com/Wsqsy4F5iM — Paul Heaton (@PaulHeatonSolo) March 24, 2020

Workers will be able to access two tickets provided they bring NHS identification with them to the concert.

The performance will take place on October 13.