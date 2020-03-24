Miley Cyrus reunites with Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment

Miley Cyrus had the “reunion of the decade” with her former Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment.

Singer and actress Cyrus has been keeping fans entertained through the coronavirus outbreak with her Bright Minded series on Instagram Live.

The streaming talk show features Cyrus with a variety of guests – including Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber and Rita Ora – trying to offer comfort to fans during the health crisis.

On Monday, the host told her followers “you are gonna be shooketh” for the “reunion of the decade” as she unveiled Osment as the guest.

Osment starred alongside Cyrus in Disney Channel teen sitcom Hannah Montana for five years. Cyrus, 27, played the titular pop star while Osment, 28, portrayed her best friend Lilly Truscott.

“On and off screen she’s a badass best friend,” Cyrus said of Osment, as they discussed their time on the show.

miley cyrus and emily osment talking about old Hannah Montana memories on live is the best thing that’ll happen to me today pic.twitter.com/uJ4ocZN42Y — sam ? (@Sammckeowm) March 23, 2020

They looked through old pictures from set, with one showing Osment sanitising Cyrus. “There’s a theory the show predicted everything that was going to happen in life,” Cyrus joked, as health officials around the world emphasise the need for cleanliness to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Recalling their first day of press for Hannah Montana, Cyrus revealed some of her teeth had fallen out, leaving her mother Tish to get fake ones for her.

Looking at photos of herself and Osment as children, Cyrus said: “We look like we’re going to church.”

Moving forward towards the show’s end in 2011, the pair said it became a “little strange” to keep dressing up in wacky outfits as they got older.

“As we were starting to get a little older, I remember it kind of feeling a little strange to put on a tutu and a wig,” Cyrus said. “They say you get younger as you get older. Now I put on wigs and dance around the house.”

Cyrus said she would return with an episode of Bright Minded on Tuesday, with her mother as a guest.