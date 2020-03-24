Liam Gallagher ‘demands’ Oasis reunion with ‘all money going to NHS’

Liam Gallagher has set out a “demand” for Oasis to get back together, with money made by the reunion going towards the NHS.

The singer said he was “sick of pleading, begging etc” for the group to reform.

Gallagher said that “all money” raised by the reunion should go towards the health service “after this is all over”, in an apparent reference to coronavirus.

Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know As we were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 24, 2020

He wrote on Twitter: “Right sick of pleading, begging etc no more olive branches I demand an Oasis reunion after this is all over.

“All money going to NHS c’mon you know.”

Last week in a separate post on social media, Gallagher called for the band to reform for a “one-off” charity gig, saying that afterwards he and brother Noel could “then go back to our amazing solo careers”.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have been feuding since 2009 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The pair have been locked in a war of words since the band acrimoniously split in 2009.

The move was prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel has previously told the Big Issue that every tweet from his brother, who he described as a “moron”, is a “nail in the coffin” of hopes about Oasis reforming.