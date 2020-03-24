Lady Gaga pushes back album release date over coronavirus

Lady Gaga has pushed back the release date for her album Chromatica due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer said that it “doesn’t feel right” to release the record “during this global pandemic”.

Gaga said that the album, which was supposed to come out on April 10, will now be released on a date to be announced “soon”.

She wrote on Instagram: “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.

“Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions.

“It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

Her new album is called Chromatica (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Chromatica will be Gaga’s sixth album and her first since 2016.

The singer also revealed that she had been scheduled to play a secret set at the Coachella music festival in the US, which has been postponed because of Covid-19.