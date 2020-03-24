First look at Richard Blackwood’s new Hollyoaks family

Hollyoaks has given fans a first glimpse of Richard Blackwood’s character in the soap.

The former EastEnders star joins as part of a dysfunctional family including long-lost children, siblings hell-bent on revenge and a grandfather harbouring a dark secret.

Blackwood has already been filming and his first scenes are due to air later this month.

The 47-year-old plays Felix Westwood, described as a “smooth talker” who will “set out to woo many of the ladies in the village”.

Richard Blackwood, Kelle Bryan, Imran Adams, Rachel Adedeji, Trevor A Toussaint, Bobby Gordon and Andrea Ali have joined Hollyoaks as the Deveraux family (Lime Picutres/PA)

He attempts to reconnect with his estranged children, Mitchell, Celeste and Toby, and make amends with former flame and mother of his children Martine Deveraux.

Martine is played by actress, singer and Loose Women panellist Kelle Bryan.

Viewers will meet her as she deals with the shocking discovery that her neighbours Toby and Celeste are her children she gave up at birth.

Advertising

Things are further complicated by the arrival of Felix, the father of her children and the man who broke her heart.

Toby and Celeste – played by Bobby Gordon and Andrea Ali – are described as “sinister siblings” hell-bent on revenge for the horrible childhood they had to endure.

After tearing apart the Deveraux family, they hunt down Felix and invite him to Hollyoaks demanding answers.

Imran Adams plays Mitchell Deveraux, who recently came out as gay to his devoutly religious grandfather and discovered his neighbours are his long-lost brother and sister. He has never met his father Felix, who now wants to build a relationship with him.

Advertising

Mitchell’s grandfather Walter is played by Trevor A Toussaint. He tries to hold the family together but finds his world under threat from Felix, who knows his darkest secret.

Rachel Adedeji stars as Lisa Loveday, who finds out her crush is actually her cousin. Producers say she is determined to help her family get to know each other.

Blackwood’s first on-screen appearance is on Friday March 27 on E4 at 7pm.