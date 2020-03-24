Emotional James Corden reflects on five years of The Late Late Show

An emotional James Corden has reflected on five years of The Late Late Show, which remains off-air amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The star and creator of Gavin & Stacey made his US TV debut in 2015 and since taking over as host on the late-night chat show has become a household name across the Atlantic.

Corden, filming a message on his phone from home, told fans he and The Late Late Show producers had “so many big plans” for the anniversary episode, which would have aired on Monday if production had not been suspended on March 13.

James Corden, pictured with wife Julia Carey, has reflected on his five years as host of The Late Late Show (Ian West/PA)

Much of US TV and film work has been put on hold in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Looking back on the first show, Corden said: “I’m filled with nerves and excitement and a feeling of when that curtain opened and I walked out for the first time, I didn’t know if I was going to fall flat on my face or if this was all going to be OK.

“And I never thought that day that I would be here today talking to you five years on.” London-born Corden, 41, took over hosting duties on The Late Late Show from Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson, with Hollywood star Tom Hanks a guest on the opening night.

The episode will air in the US on Monday.

Corden, who has hosted the Brit, Grammy and Tony Awards, paid tribute to Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

He said: “Our thoughts go out to him and Rita in Australia right now and our thoughts go out to all of you, wherever you are.

Five years ago today we filmed our first ever Late Late Show. Thanks to everyone who’s watched and been part of it. It’s been quite the unexpected ride, and we’ll try to bring you a new show soon. J x — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 23, 2020

“This is the strangest, strangest time and all we’ve ever wanted to do on our show is bring you some light in the dark, in the corner of your room every night and we’re going to do our best at some point to continue trying to do that.”

Corden, becoming emotional, added: “Thank you for this last five years, for letting me talk to you every night. I never expected it to be quite the journey that it’s been.”

He added: “Stay safe out there.”

Corden’s Late Late Show stint has been hugely successful and his Carpool Karaoke segment attracts the biggest names in music.

In August, network CBS extended his contract meaning he will be in the hotseat until at least 2022.