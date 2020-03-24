Comedian Kevin Hart announces baby news

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has announced he is expecting his second child with wife Eniko.

The star of films including Ride Along and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of Eniko’s growing baby bump.

Hart, 40, has two children from his first marriage to Torrei Hart, Heaven, 15, and 12-year-old Hendrix.

Kenzo, Hart’s first child with Eniko, who he married in 2016, is two. Hart captioned the Instagram post: “#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh1.”

Eniko, a 35-year-old model, shared the same picture as her husband and wrote: “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6!”

Hart is one of the most successful Hollywood comedy actors of recent years, with films including Get Hard, Central Intelligence and Night School.

He has forged a successful on-screen partnership with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Hart was seriously injured when he was involved in a car crash in Southern California in September last year.

He spent time in hospital after suffering three spinal fractures when the muscle car he was a passenger in slammed into a tree near Calabasas.