Channel 4 programmes feature Stay At Home graphic during coronavirus crisis

Channel 4 programmes will feature an on-screen graphic urging people to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The digital graphic, reading Stay at Home, will be on screen during all Channel 4 programmes to help deliver the public health message during the pandemic.

The message launched on Channel 4 at 1pm on Tuesday.

The logo can be seen in the top left hand side of the screen (Channel 4)

It will run until further notice across Channel 4, E4, More4 and 4Seven channels.

It is placed in the top left-hand side of the screen, next to the channel’s logo.

Alex Mahon, chief executive at Channel 4, said: “During this unprecedented national crisis, we want to use our reach with mass audiences, particularly with young and hard-to-reach viewers, to spread this vital public health message and remind everyone to follow the latest advice and stay at home.”