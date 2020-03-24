Anne-Marie says her anxiety stopped her ‘thinking normally’

Anne-Marie has opened up about her anxiety, saying that it stopped her from “thinking normally”.

Speaking to Glamour, the singer, 28, said that the condition sometimes made it hard for her to leave the house

She told the magazine: “If I look back at the last seven to 10 years of my life, I can’t remember them, that time in my life is gone.

“Anxiety almost blocked me from thinking normally and remembering things, because I was so anxious about everything.

“I thought I was going to die. I thought my family were going to die and that was mixed with a lot of things like OCD, which added to the anxiety as well.

“I regularly found it hard to leave the house.”

Anne-Marie said she has “literally done everything you can do” to try to combat her anxiety, adding: “I tried therapy, hypnotherapy.

“Googling about anxiety helped a lot and listening to other people’s stories.

“I think hypnotherapy was really a big part of it. I guess talking and listening to other people helped.”

However she said that while she has not fully got over her anxiety, she experienced a turning point last year.

“I think it was just one day around January 2019,” she said.

“I woke up and sat in my living room, and I felt like I was actually here and actually experiencing my experiences.

“I think it was after the hypnotherapy, after the learning that there is never a straightforward answer to how you get over it.”

