Mr Motivator leads online home workout amid coronavirus outbreak

Mr Motivator has live-streamed a fitness routine for people to complete at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The fitness guru, 67, who is perhaps best known for leading workouts on GMTV, led the routine on the Facebook page for the Truck Festival music event in a bid to raise money for charity.

He instructed participants through a number of seated and standing exercises while shouting encouragement and talking directly to people who were taking part at home.

Mr Motivator – Charity Livestream Workout We're LIVE with Mr Motivator in aid of The Trussell Trust! ? Join in and share your moves with #MotivatorMonday Posted by TRUCK FESTIVAL on Monday, March 23, 2020

Mr Motivator told the PA news agency that he has “never been busier” than he is at the moment.

He said: “Really it is just incredible because every single walk of life, whether it is children or old age groups, they are all chasing me for something to cheer them up and I think that is a great position to be in because it is what I have always been about, which is making exercise and living well fun and entertaining.”

He said that people are currently “panicking a bit” over the current situation with coronavirus because “they are having to get used to something that is not the norm”, adding: “We are creatures of habit.”

Mr Motivator said he is ‘blessed’ to have no family or friends he is worried about over coronavirus (David Jensen/PA)

Advertising

Mr Motivator, whose real name is Derrick Evans, added that he is “blessed” because he does not have elderly relatives or friends he has to worry about catching Covid-19.

“My heart goes out to everybody who has to cope with that and deal with that because that can’t be easy for them at the moment,” he said.

Mr Motivator said that “in times of crisis, Brits have always been really good at it”, adding: “I believe we will all come out of this better and we’ve just got to be patient with it and we have just got to keep our chin up and focus on everything that is good and in the end, it will be OK.”