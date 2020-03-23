Gregg Wallace: I have never been disappointed in McDonalds or KFC

Gregg Wallace has said that while he has never been disappointed by McDonalds or KFC, he has by Michelin star food.

The MasterChef star, 55, said his expectation of food changed depending on the environment.

He told the PA news agency: “We are all critics of the food given to us, we all are.

McDonald’s (Yui Mok/PA)

“All I would say to people – this happened yesterday at the rugby when I had a burger, people going: ‘Oh, you’re having a burger, how’s that, that’s not MasterChef standards.’

“It happens all the time. And I explain to people, if I’ve got the time, your expectation goes up and down depending on where you are.

“So I have never, ever been disappointed in McDonalds or KFC. Rarely am I disappointed in a fish and chip shop or a greasy spoon.

“Regularly I am disappointed by Michelin star food, because your expectation goes up and down.”

MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/PA)

Wallace said he regularly received comments from airline stewards about the quality of the food.

He said: “Rarely am I disappointed on an airline, even though every single airline I’ve ever been on, at least one of the cabin crew will go: ‘Woah, I hope you’re all right with our food.’

“Every single time I fly, one of them says it. What I will do now, when I walk on the plane I will find one of the cabin crew and I will go ‘Did you get the email about my leg of lamb?’ and just hope they recognise me, otherwise I’m some really weird bloke talking about a leg of lamb.

“But yes, I’m still judgmental of the food I’m given.”

Gregg Wallace’s Fun Weekend starts on Channel 5 on Friday April 3.