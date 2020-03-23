Choreographer Liam Scarlett’s position with Royal Ballet ends

An internationally-renowned choreographer’s position with The Royal Ballet has ended after he was suspended amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The Royal Opera House, which is home to the Royal Ballet Company, said that an independent investigation into Liam Scarlett had concluded.

There “were no matters to pursue in relation to alleged contact with students of The Royal Ballet School”, it said.

Scarlett joined the Royal Ballet Company in 2006 and retired from dancing in 2012 to focus on choreography.

The artist-in-residence was being investigated over claims of sexual misconduct involving students.

Now the Royal Opera House has “confirmed that Liam Scarlett’s position with The Royal Ballet ended” today.

“As he will no longer work with, or for, The Royal Ballet, it has been agreed that the scheduled performances of Liam Scarlett’s Symphonic Dances will not go ahead this summer,” the statement said.

The allegations sent shockwaves through the ballet world, with Australia’s Queensland Ballet among those to cut ties with Scarlett.

The Royal Opera House previously said it was “made aware of allegations relating to Liam Scarlett” in August 2019.

“The individual was immediately suspended and an independent disciplinary investigation opened,” it said.