BBC radio presenter Colin Murray delivers groceries to elderly listener

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Colin Murray delivered groceries to an elderly listener stranded at home with a broken leg during the coronavirus outbreak.

Brian, 74, called in to the show to say he had been unable to get shopping delivered to his house for weeks and his family and friends who lived nearby were unable to to help as they were self-isolating.

His cupboards were almost bare, he told Murray and Dr Chris Smith during a coronavirus phone-in, and an online order would not be fulfilled until the middle of next month.

In response, Murray promised to drop groceries at the pensioner’s house in Harrow, north-west London.

He said: “I’m round the corner from you. I’ll throw you round a bag of shopping. That’s what people have got to do. I live two stops away from you, so stay on, we’ll get your number, give them what you want and we’ll get it up to your house.”

The former Match Of The Day 2 host added: “Now that’s not an open goal for everyone to start ringing in to get Murray to do your shopping, but we are neighbours.

“There’s no point in me preaching it without practising it. So Brian, I’ll drop you round a bag of shopping. You’re my neighbour, so I can sort you out.”

Murray delivered “essential items” to Brian following Saturday’s programme.