American-born folk singer Julie Felix dies aged 81

The American-born folk singer Julie Felix has died at the age of 81 after a short illness, according to her agent.

The musician, who moved to the UK from California in 1964, rose to fame as the resident singer on Sir David Frost’s show The Frost Report and also hosted her own programme on the BBC titled Once More With Felix.

The show featured Leonard Cohen, Spike Milligan, Dusty Springfield, The Kinks and The Bee Gees.

Julie Felix appeared on Sir David Frost’s show The Frost Report (PA)

Her agent Fran Collier said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce that folk legend Julie Felix died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday evening March 22 after a short illness.

“We offer our condolences to Julie’s family, friends and legions of fans at this time.

“She was a legend who will never be forgotten.”

Advertising

Felix, who lived in the Chorleywood area of Hertfordshire, is said to have become the first solo folk performer signed to a major British record label.

She was also one of the artists to perform at the first Isle Of Wight Festival and returned to perform there in subsequent years.

Felix, who sang protest songs, championed various causes throughout her life and visited the Middle East as a humanitarian ambassador for Christian Aid, campaigned on behalf of Latin American refugees and founded the Guitars Against Landmines fundraising campaign.

Felix was still performing at venues across the country up until her death.