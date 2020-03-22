Victoria Beckham among stars celebrating Mother’s Day away from their parents

Victoria Beckham has urged her followers to be “kind and resilient” on a Mother’s Day “like no other”.

The pop star turned fashion designer was joined by stars including Emma Bunton and Amanda Holden in celebrating their mothers whilst kept apart by the coronavirus outbreak.

Boris Johnson has warned people not to visit their parents on Mother’s Day to avoid the risk of accelerating the spread of Covid-19.

Beckham shared a photo of her mother on Instagram and suggested she was unable to spend the day with her.

She said: “Today we celebrate a Mother’s Day like no other in the experience of our generation. So many of us won’t be able to see our mums today.

“Most of us will be sending them virtual love and gratitude, while thinking especially of the families with those on the frontlines taking care of others.

“We will all continue to be kind and resilient. Sending love to everyone today from us all.”

Fellow Spice Girl Bunton described her mother as her “rock” and said she cannot wait to give her a hug.

She said on Instagram: “It’s a very different Mother’s Day for all of us but wanted to send so much love to everyone.

“To my mum, who I can’t be with today, You’re my rock, thank you for being the best! Can’t wait to give you a hug.”

Heart Breakfast host Holden shared a photo of her mother and two daughters, adding: “Flash back to a day we were all together.. #happymothersday .. stay safe , stay strong.”

Little Britain star Matt Lucas said he planned to speak to his mother on WhatsApp.

“Happy Mothers Day to mums everywhere,” he said.

“I’m so sorry I cannot visit my lovely mum today but I know we’ll be chatting on WhatsApp.”

Lucy Mecklenburgh, her fiance Ryan Thomas and their son Roman (@lucymeck1/Instagram)

Lucy Mecklenburgh said she is trying to stay positive amidst the outbreak.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star said: “Theres know (sic) denying this isn’t exactly how I saw my first Mother’s Day … BUT we are trying to stay positive and I feel very lucky to be spending every moment with my new little family.

“Unlimited cuddles and kisses for my little man and we have him all to ourselves. Sending love to those of you that can’t see your mums today.”

This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes urged people to follow medical guidance and stay away from their parents out of love.

He said: “This Mother’s Day is going to be hard for so many of you – But it’s because we love our elderly parents that we should follow the Medical advice if we can and Protect them.”

Susanna Reid and Gordon Ramsay shared video messages to their mothers as part of ITV’s Britain Get Talking mental health campaign, which has relaunched in response to the outbreak.

Good Morning Britain presenter Reid said: “A happy Mother’s Day to all the special, wonderful, amazing mums out there.

“And a virtual hug and kiss to my mum – I love you. To all of you, have a happy day.”

Celebrity chef Ramsay added: “I know it has been a dramatic week for everyone in the country but social distance, yes, is important, but even more important is social communication – talking.

“So it is Mother’s Day today and I just want to wish you a very happy Mother’s Day. Sorry we all can’t be there but sending lots of love.

“I promise you, we are going to get through this and come out the other side even stronger.

“Please don’t overcook that beef. I love you. Take care.”