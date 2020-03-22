Sunday Brunch cancelled at last minute due to coronavirus concerns

Sunday Brunch has been pulled from the Channel 4 schedule due to coronavirus concerns.

The live celebrity cooking programme, hosted by Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer, was due to air at 9.30am featuring guests including Richard Blackwood, Jamie Bamber and Fleur East.

However, a statement posted on Twitter 30 minutes earlier said it had been pulled due to the “risk” presented to its presenters and crew.

We are sad to say that Sunday Brunch will not be on this morning as billed. We put the health and safety of our team above all else and cannot at this time record the show without risk to our presenters and crew. We very much hope to be back live on Sundays soon. — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) March 22, 2020

The programme was replaced with episodes of Unwrapped, Come Dine With Me and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.

Programmes including ITV’s Loose Women and the Jeremy Vine show on Channel 5 have gone ahead without live audiences, following Government guidance against mass gatherings.