Ryan Murphy donates medical supplies left over from Pose to coronavirus effort

Ryan Murphy has donated medical supplies used during filming for Pose to a hospital treating coronavirus victims in the US.

The screenwriter, 54, shared a photo of medical supplies used during hospital scenes in the third season of his FX series, about New York’s LGBT ballroom scene in the 1980s.

Murphy – the screenwriter behind hit shows including Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens – said the supplies had gone to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

He urged his 539,000 followers on Instagram to follow his lead and donate where they were able.

He said: “On my FX series POSE, one of our regular sets and locations is a hospital where in season 3 (spoiler) Blanca works as an AIDS/hiv counselor.

“Today we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak. Let’s all keep giving when and where and how we can. More to come…”

Pose airs on BBC Two in the UK.