Hollywood fathers and daughters who have shared a screen

Andy Serkis stars alongside his daughter in a new Netflix series – but they are far from the first father-daughter pairing to share a screen.

Hollywood great Henry Fonda famously capped his career with an Oscar after working alongside Jane, while Tatum O’Neal made a piece of Academy Awards history appearing with her father Ryan.

Others to keep things in the family include Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie and Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus.

Here are some of Hollywood’s most famous father-daughter pairings:

Henry and Jane Fonda, On Golden Pond

Perhaps cinema’s most famous father-daughter on-screen pairing came in 1981 drama On Golden Pond, starring an ageing Henry Fonda alongside Jane.

Jane, already a double best actress Oscar winner for Klute and Coming Home, had long wanted to work with her father, with whom she had a strained relationship.

The chance arose when she bought the screen rights to On Golden Pond so Henry could play the role of the cantankerous Norman Thayer.

Jane played his on-screen daughter, Chelsea, with the fictional rift closely paralleling the real-life relationship between the Fondas.

On Golden Pond was a huge critical and commercial success, earning Jane and Henry Oscar nominations.

It won Henry his only Academy Award for best actor at the end of one of the great Hollywood careers.

Jane accepted the Oscar on his behalf as he was too ill to attend the ceremony. “Oh dad, I’m so happy and proud for you,” an emotional Jane said on stage.

Henry died five months later at the age of 77.

Ryan and Tatum O’Neal, Paper Moon

Tatum O’Neal was just nine years old when she appeared alongside her Hollywood star father Ryan in 1973 comedy-drama Paper Moon.

Set during the Great Depression, the older O’Neal played smooth-talking con man Moses “Moze” Pray while Tatum, in her first film role, portrays cigarette-smoking orphan Addie Loggins.

Tatum’s performance was acclaimed and she remains the youngest person to ever win a competitive acting Oscar. She picked up the best supporting actress gong at the 46th Academy Awards.

Tatum, now 56, went on to battle substance abuse and endured a tumultuous relationship with her father.

Their reconciliation was documented in 2011 reality TV show Ryan And Tatum: The O’Neals.

Johnny and Lily-Rose Depp, Yoga Hosers

Pirates Of The Caribbean star Depp appeared alongside his then-teenage daughter in Kevin Smith’s 2016 comedy horror Yoga Hosers.

Lily-Rose played Colleen Collette, one of two female leads, while Depp portrayed man-hunter Guy LaPointe.

The film was a critical flop and is widely seen as a low point in director Smith’s career.

Lily-Rose is Depp’s daughter with French singer Vanessa Paradis. She also had a cameo in 2014’s Tusk, another film of Smith’s that featured her father.

Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie, Lookin’ To Get Out

Jon Voight and his daughter Angelina Jolie have appeared together on screen (William Conran/PA)

Jolie, who went on to follow in her father’s footsteps to become a major Hollywood star, made her film debut in 1982 comedy Lookin’ To Get Out.

In a brief appearance towards the end of the movie, Jolie – credited as Angelina Jolie Voight – played the daughter of Voight’s character.

It was not the last time they would appear together on screen. Jolie and Voight played a father and daughter in 2001 action film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Jolie is the daughter of Voight and American actress Marcheline Bertrand.

Brad Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, made a brief appearance alongside him in 2008 drama The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Jolie’s daughter Shiloh has also starred alongside her famous father.

She appeared in 2008 drama The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button as the on-screen daughter of Brad Pitt’s titular character.

Button is a man who ages in reverse and Shiloh plays his daughter as a young child. She is one of Pitt and Jolie’s six children. The former couple finalised their divorce last year.

Will and Willow Smith – I Am Legend

Willow Smith starred alongside her father Will in I Am Legend (Yui Mok/PA)

Will Smith starred alongside daughter Willow in 2007 post-apocalyptic action film I Am Legend.

Willow, aged seven when the film was released, was making her acting debut as her father’s on-screen daughter.

I Am Legend is set in a New York left to rot when a virus wipes out most of mankind and leaves many of the human survivors nocturnal mutants.

Willow has since become a singer as well as an actress and appears alongside her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, on the no-holds-barred Facebook Watch web series Red Table Talk.

Willow’s brother, Jayden, starred alongside Will in 2006 drama The Pursuit of Happyness.

Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana: The Movie

Country music star Billy Ray appeared alongside daughter Miley in Disney Channel musical drama Hannah Montana.

Miley played the title role of a teenager who lives as an ordinary schoolgirl by day and a famous pop star by night. Billy Ray played her on-screen father.

They reprised the roles for the 2009 film adaptation.