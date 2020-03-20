Niall Horan lands first solo UK number one album with Heartbreak Weather

Niall Horan has scooped his first UK number one album as a solo artist after Heartbreak Weather went straight in at the top of the chart.

The former One Direction band member saw off competition from Lewis Capaldi, who came in second with Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, and third-placed country duo The Shires with Good Years.

Just 2,300 chart sales separated the top three places in the Official Charts Company rankings.

Lewis Capaldi came in at number two in the album chart (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rock and roll-tinged Heartbreak Weather is the second album by Irish singer Horan after his debut record Flicker reached number three in the charts.

He said: “To get to number one in the UK is huge for me.

“I spent 14 months on this album and to have it received like this is just incredible for me.

“To get a number one is so hard to do, so for the people to wrap their ears around my music in the way they have is also incredible.”

Horan said it was incredible to top the chart (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Circa Waves’ new album Sad Happy came in at fourth place in the chart, while Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake was fifth.

In the singles chart Saint Jhn’s Roses climbed from second place to scoop the top spot this week.

Meanwhile, Blinding Lights by Canadian singer The Weeknd fell from the top spot down into second place.

The Weeknd was second in the singles chart (Ian West/PA)

Rain, a collaboration by Aitch, AJ Tracey and Tay Keith, remained in third.

The Box by Roddy Ricch was fourth while Joel Corry’s Lonely was at number five.