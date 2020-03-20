Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo to compete for book of the year prize

Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo are set to go head-to-head for the book of the year prize at the British Book Awards.

The pair were named as the joint winners of the Booker Prize in October after rebel judges split the prize between the two authors.

Atwood is shortlisted for her dystopian novel The Testaments, while Evaristo was nominated for Girl, Woman, Other.

Atwood is nominated for The Testaments (Aaron Chown/PA)

Also nominated for the book of the year award are Philip Pullman’s The Secret Commonwealth, The Giver Of Stars by Jojo Moyes, Lies, Lies, Lies by Adele Parks and Heather Morris’ Cilka’s Journey.

Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller and chair of the judges, said: “This year’s varied and diverse crop of shortlisted titles show publishing at its absolute best, launching debuts, building brands, seeking out new audiences and, perhaps most importantly, driving sales.

“I won’t pretend that we are not in a tough spot right now, but these shortlists indicate a bright future for many authors, as well as the sector in general.”

Jamie Oliver is nominated for his book Veg (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Also nominated are Sir Elton John’s Me in the narrative book of the year category and the Veg cookery book by Jamie Oliver, which is up for lifestyle book of the year.

David Walliams and Tony Ross also secured a nomination in the children’s fiction book of the year category for The Beast Of Buckingham Palace.

The British Book Awards will take place on June 29.