Kristen Bell surprises husband Dax Shepard during quarantine

Frozen star Kristen Bell lifted the spirits of isolating husband Dax Shepard by dancing outside the apartment in which he is quarantined.

The actress was joined by the couple’s two daughters, six-year-old Lincoln and five-year-old Delta, after Shepard, also a Hollywood actor, isolated himself amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He returned to California on Monday after travelling.

Bell, who voices Princess Anna in the Frozen films, said as a precaution he has since stayed at a friend’s empty apartment to make sure he has no symptoms before joining the rest of his family.

On Thursday they surprised him by dancing outside the apartment to Waving Through A Window, from hit musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Bell, 39, shared what appeared to be CCTV footage of the dance to Instagram.

In the caption, she explained: “Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we knew how to do. Danced outside his window to a @benplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade.”

Bell and Shepard, 45, tied the knot in 2013.

It is not Bell’s first good deed amid the coronavirus panic gripping the planet.

She donated $150,007.96 – about £129,000 – to the No Kid Hungry charity, which is dedicated to feeding families in need.

Explaining the odd amount, Bell said: “The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank. I couldnt have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.”