Jamie Oliver to front cooking show responding to coronavirus pandemic

Jamie Oliver will demonstrate how to “make the most of what we have” in a new TV show responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

As supermarkets slapped buying limits on items, the Naked Chef announced a Channel 4 series featuring “simple ingredients”.

Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On will show how to make a “simple bread dough and pasta from scratch” with what people “already have to hand”.

Oliver, 44, said: “Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important.

Lots of you have been asking for a simple bread recipe so here's a simple recipe to get you started. pic.twitter.com/u4ne2oodOh — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) March 19, 2020

“This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you’ve got.

“Let’s big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways.”

The series, which will air from Monday to Friday on Channel 4, was dreamt up and put together rapidly in response to the pandemic.

Zoe Collins, chief content officer at the Jamie Oliver Group, said: “I’m extremely proud of our team who has responded to this challenge to turn around a brand new series in a matter of days.

“The show is a direct response to thousands of requests we have been receiving from people who are looking for some inspiration and assurance to help them through this difficult time – and Jamie is a trusted voice to deliver that.

“We intend the show to be uplifting and very, very useful.”

Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On starts at 5.30pm on Monday on Channel 4.