Gerry Cinnamon sets release date for new album The Bonny

Gerry Cinnamon has announced that his new album will be released on April 27 despite the fact he has had to cancel some dates on his tour.

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s record The Bonny will be his second album.

He said: “It’s probably not smart to release during a lockdown when the shops are closed and everyone’s isolating but no chance I’m letting folk down.”

He added that he was happy to reschedule some of the dates on his tour, saying: “Anyone that knows me knows all I care about is folk having a class night and getting home safe, so it’s a no brainer to move some of the earlier dates.”

Cinnamon said that he had been spending his time while social distancing himself signing copies of the album which will be randomly distributed to fans who have pre-ordered.

The Bonny features tracks Canter, Dark Days, Sun Queen and Where We’re Going.

GERRY CINNAMON UK Tour update pic.twitter.com/FdvVIiGSHH — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) March 20, 2020

The singer was forced to reschedule concerts in Newcastle, Cardiff, Brighton, Sheffield, Manchester Birmingham and London.