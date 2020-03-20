Film and TV sound professionals call for ‘vital’ package for freelance workers

The body which represents film, TV and video game sound engineers has written to the Chancellor calling for a package of measures to support freelance workers.

The Association Of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS), counts over 550 sound editors, music mixers, boom operators and Foley artists among its membership.

In a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, chairman Rob Walker urged the Government to grant statutory sick pay to the self-employed for the duration of the pandemic.

We have joined in writing to the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer to request support for freelance workers too. Please share and make some noise about preserving our industry @Directors_UK @InstOfProSound @CASQuarterly @mpseorg @BAFTA @TheAcademy @Variety @THR DM for a copy pic.twitter.com/MMGgbWY3cU — AMPS (@AMPS_UK) March 20, 2020

He also called for income support, either proportional to a person’s previous earnings, or a flat rate that covers basic living costs.

Mr Walker said: “I would like to draw your urgent attention to the serious effects the Covid-19 pandemic is already having on freelance self-employed workers and to ask you to consider additional measures to protect them.”

He added that the majority of AMPS members were freelance workers and had no access to sick pay.

The creative industries have been disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak and the Government has ordered the closure of theatres, cinemas and live music venues.

Cinemas including the Vue chain have closed (Ian West/PA)

Mr Walker said such measures prevented the “collaborative” work essential to the film, TV and video game industries.

He said: “Freelance worker’s status, similar to those on zero hours contracts, means they cannot access the support you have announced for individual employees and companies.

“We think it is vital that this large sector of society is also supported.

“We do so much to provide employment, income and entertainment for the UK and worldwide, and once the crisis has subsided we need a workforce that can continue to bring many benefits to the UK people and economy.”