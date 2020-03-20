Menu

Dynamo features in new trailer for show about his recovery from serious illness

Showbiz | Published:

Dynamo: Beyond Belief airs next month.

Dynamo's new show will air on Sky One and NOW TV

Dynamo has released a new trailer for a programme that will chart his road to recovery from a career-threatening illness brought on by Crohn’s disease.

The magician’s new series Dynamo: Beyond Belief will show how he learnt hundreds of new tricks while he was recovering from the illness in hospital.

The mini-series, which comprises three one-hour episodes, will also see him travel across the globe, showcasing his tricks in countries including Japan and Mexico.

The trailer shows him displaying magic tricks to awe-struck spectators.

Dynamo said: “I’ve always been a great believer in magic as a unifying force and so three years ago I set out to make a show for people who felt isolated from society, in the same way as I did during my struggles with chronic illness.

“I believe that the resulting trilogy is my best work to date and I hope everyone enjoys watching it just as much as I did making it.”

Dynamo described the new show as his ‘best work’ (Richard Sellers/PA)

The magician, 37, has previously said that his illness left him at times unable to shuffle cards.

He became ill as a result of food poisoning, combined with his Crohn’s disease, and ended up in hospital as a result, telling fans that the side effects included “a bad type of arthritis that’s affected all the joints in my body”.

Dynamo: Beyond Belief airs on Sky One and NOW TV on April 9.

