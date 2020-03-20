Binky Felstead explains why daughter India won’t appear on Made In Chelsea

Binky Felstead has explained why her daughter India will not appear in Made In Chelsea when she returns to the show.

The reality star was an original cast member of the E4 series but left when she had her first child, who is now two.

She will make her return to the show alongside Ollie Locke, who was also an original cast member, and her mother Janey, who has been diagnosed with MS.

Felstead told the PA news agency: “It’s quite fun to do a bit of filming here and there. It’s not a huge amount, but when I can, it’s nice to squeeze it in.

“Especially for my mum as well, because she’s got MS and she’s stuck in the house quite a lot and getting really bored and kind of feeling a bit low, but when she comes filming, it’s really lovely for her to be around young ones again, and talking about silly, ridiculous things, and so she finds it really uplifting as well.”

Felstead said she was adamant that India would not appear on the show, adding: “It’s more just the fact I don’t want her having to film really, because it’s long hours and there’s different aspects to it.

“But she doesn’t need to film, she’s having fun at nursery. So it doesn’t really make much sense.”

– Made in Chelsea returns to E4 on Monday March 23.