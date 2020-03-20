Anton Du Beke addresses ‘silver lining’ of living in lockdown

Anton Du Beke has said it is the “the most wonderful thing” being able to spend time with his twins due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 53, has son George and daughter Henrietta, two, with his wife Hannah.

Appearing on BBC One’s The One Show, he said the “silver lining” of the Government’s advice to stay at home was that he spent more time with his children.

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke in the Strictly final (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Asked whether he was looking forward to a period of self-isolation, he said: “You know, I am, because it has been very, very busy for me because last summer we started Strictly Come Dancing.

“The pros start in the beginning of August and we go all the way through to the final, which I understand was the vintage final, one of the greatest ever, I thought. Who knew it would end up as a tie?

“We got all the way to Christmas then I went straight out on tour, straight into the studio on the second of Jan.

“We were supposed to finish this weekend, actually, but unfortunately the final week was cancelled. But we had a good run.”

Du Beke, who will return to Strictly for his 18th series this year, said being at home was “just gorgeous”.

He said: “I have spent just every day with Hannah and the babies and it has been the most wonderful thing. Talk about silver linings. It’s the most wonderful thing. Just gorgeous.

“And it is a wonderful thing to be able to do, is just spend all of your time with your children, and Hannah of course.

“People say ‘Don’t blink because they grow so quick’ but it is absolutely the case because it goes so fast.”