Andrew Lloyd Webber in play-off with Lin-Manuel Miranda

He asked fans which musical number they wanted to see him play on the piano.

Andrew Lloyd-Webber

Musical maestros Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda have taken part in a play-off.

Lloyd Webber, 71, asked his fans on Twitter which musical number they wanted to see him play on the piano, while stuck at home.

He delivered a performance of All I Ask Of You, from Phantom Of The Opera, and posted it online.

“Here I am in self-isolation, and the song that came out on top today was All I Ask Of You,” he said.

He quipped: “All I ask is that I play the piano properly this morning, we’ll see what happens.”

He then challenged his friend, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, 40, to a play-off on social media.

“Now it’s your turn. Let’s have a play off?! ,” he wrote.

The US composer responded and performed Lloyd Webber’s Everything’s Alright from Jesus Christ Superstar.

He then challenged the British composer to play a song from his hit musical Hamilton.

“Sing You’ll Be Back, from Hamilton,” he said.

Meanwhile, US singer Kelly Clarkson shared a video of herself singing in her bathroom.

She sang Mariah Carey’s Vanishing and told fans: “Please keep social distancing a thing…. We’re going to get through it.”

Pregnant pop star Katy Perry posted a snap of herself at home eating pickles, accompanied by the tag #stayhomeclub.

View this post on Instagram

wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

The singer is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

Perry revealed her baby news in the music video for her new single Never Worn White.

The song appears to have been inspired by her relationship with British actor Bloom.

