This Country star Daisy May Cooper shares baby news

This Country’s Daisy May Cooper has revealed she is expecting her second child.

The actress, who wrote and starred in the hit BBC comedy with her brother Charlie, announced the news in a post on Instagram.

Cooper shared an ultrasound image taken at Stroud General Hospital with her 119,000 followers.

She said: “Thrilled to say me and @willwestonlandscape are expecting another babber.”

Cooper already shares a young daughter with her husband Will Weston.

Stars including Game Of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie and singer Ella Henderson sent messages of congratulations.

This Country was based on the Coopers’ experiences of growing up in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.