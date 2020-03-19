Rita Ora unveils Covid-19 emblem to show ‘we have a battle to fight together’

Rita Ora has worked with Sir Bob Geldof and the UN Foundation to design an emblem to encourage people to work together to combat coronavirus.

The emblem shows a depiction of the virus contained within the CND peace symbol next to the message: “Stop the spread. Play your part.”

T-shirts, hoodies, caps and stickers bearing the emblem have gone on sale, with all proceeds going towards the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which was set up by the UN Foundation.

To promote the emblem, Ora spoke to fellow singer Miley Cyrus in an Instagram Live broadcast about the design.

She told Cyrus: “This is about playing your part and spreading the knowledge.

“What I have noticed is that some people still don’t know what they need to do.

“This is about solidarity, unity, coming together, having all the messages really clear and direct.”

Advertising

Rita Ora discussed the emblem in an interview with Miley Cyrus (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ora added in a statement: “Thinking about what I can do to try and help, I reached out to Sir Bob Geldof for advice on how best to make any kind of difference.

“Bob was beyond gracious, as of course he has been the master of mobilising young people all his life.

“His first idea was to design an emblem to remind us all that we have a battle to fight together.”