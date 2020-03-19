New Duffy song airs on the radio weeks after singer broke her silence

A new song by Duffy has played on BBC Radio 2 just weeks after the singer explained why she had disappeared from the public eye for several years.

Last month Duffy, 35, said she had previously been “raped, drugged and held captive” for several days, adding that many of her fans “wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why”.

Her new song, titled Something Beautiful, was played by presenter Jo Whiley on Thursday evening.

Duffy has just gifted us something beautiful to help us through these difficult times…@jowhiley Hear the full song on @bbcsounds – https://t.co/gaz1jAlFdB pic.twitter.com/hQU5W02tdG — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) March 19, 2020

Whiley said that Duffy had written to the show to send in the track.

According to Whiley, the message said: “You might have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer.

“I tried to follow it up with a spoken interview but it is harder than I thought.

“I will follow up in writing soon.”

The song was played by Jo Whiley (Lia Toby/PA)

The email added: “It is just something for you to play people on the radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits.

“I don’t plan to release it, I just thought it is something that might be nice for people if they are home, if they are on lock down.”

When Duffy shared the message with fans on Instagram last month, she said that following the incident her “recovery took time”, but added that she is “OK and safe now”.

(Chris Jackson/PA)

She added: She wrote: “The truth is, and please trust me I am OK and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days.

“Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it.

“But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

Duffy last released an album in 2010 with Endlessly.