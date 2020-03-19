Linda Lusardi urges fans to heed advice after self-isolating with symptoms

Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi has urged her fans to follow the advice of experts after she entered self-isolation because she has coronavirus symptoms.

The 61-year-old actress added on Twitter that she has “never felt this ill”.

The former glamour model said: “We are taking it one day at a time, that’s all we can do. But let me tell you, we’ve never felt this ill, ever!

I want to thank you all for your good wishes. Sam and I have had COVID-19 symptoms and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time, that’s all we can do. But let me tell you we’ve never felt this ill, EVER! — Linda Lusardi (@lusardiofficial) March 19, 2020

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. So stay safe everyone and follow the advice of the experts – please take care of yourselves, loved ones and each other.”

On Wednesday she had previously tweeted to say that she was “extremely ill” with the virus.

Lusardi, whose TV appearances include Emmerdale, Dancing On Ice and Loose Women, found fame in the 1970s and ’80s, and in a 2005 poll was voted the UK’s most popular Page 3 girl ever.

Linda Lusardi said she would not wish the symptoms she was experiencing on anyone (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

In 2008, she finished sixth on Dancing On Ice alongside professional skating partner Daniel Whiston.

A number of celebrities have revealed they are suffering with the coronavirus.

They include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Luther star Idris Elba and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.