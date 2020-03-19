Liam Gallagher calls for Oasis to play charity gig ‘once this is put to bed’

Liam Gallagher has called for Oasis to reform for a “one-off” charity gig.

The singer said that after the concert he and brother Noel could “then go back to our amazing solo careers”.

He said that the performance could take place “once this is put to bed”, in an apparent reference to the coronavirus outbreak.

In what appeared to be a follow up tweet, Liam added: “What we saying, we having it or what.”

Liam and Noel have been locked in a war of words since their acrimonious split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel, 52, has released music under his High Flying Birds moniker while Liam, 47, has recorded solo albums under his own name.

Noel has previously told the Big Issue that every tweet from his brother, who he described as a “moron”, is a “nail in the coffin” of hopes about Oasis reforming.