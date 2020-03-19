Kim Kardashian West misses famous sisters during coronavirus isolation

Kim Kardashian West says she is missing her sisters as the family isolates separately during the coronavirus outbreak.

The reality TV star urged fans stay inside and not to ignore warnings about Covid-19.

A state of emergency has been declared in California while according to the most recent figures for Los Angeles County, where Kardashian West lives, 190 people have tested positive for the virus.

While isolating, Kardashian West, 39, said she found a new picture of her with younger sister Kendall Jenner and told fans she was finding the enforced break from her family difficult.

She wrote on Instagram: “I was organising my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined.

“It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart.”

Earlier, sister Kylie Jenner, 22, told fans her pregnancy had prepared her for staying inside for prolonged periods.

The cosmetics entrepreneur famously hid away while expecting daughter Stormi, now aged two.

Writing on Instagram, Jenner, who has been in isolation for eight days, said: “My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months.”

The Kardashian-Jenners are not the only famous faces staying at home during the viral outbreak.

Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern shared a message of “hope and positivity” on social media, holding up a sign reading “sending love”.

She challenged friends including Reese Witherspoon to do the same.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot posted a video of her and assorted famous faces including Jamie Dornan, Sarah Silverman and Amy Adams singing John Lennon’s Imagine.

Ellen DeGeneres has been sharing videos of her phoning her celebrity friends as she battles boredom after production on her chat show was suspended.

Ellen does not know how to do nothing and it’s still pretty early in the isolation game @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/sob287FqqX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 19, 2020

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Alba received a phone call, as did John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Sir Anthony Hopkins also updated fans on how he is spending his time indoors.

The Oscar-winning actor shared a video of himself playing piano for his pet cat and said: “Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange…” Sir Anthony, 82, added “cats” along with a shrugging emoji.