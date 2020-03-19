Former Disney child star unveiled on US version of The Masked Singer

Actress Bella Thorne has been unveiled as a contestant on the US version of The Masked Singer.

The former Disney child star was dressed as the Swan and performed a cover of I Hate Myself For Loving You by Joan Jett And The Blackhearts.

Thorne managed to avoid being identified by The Masked Singer’s panellists before removing her disguise.

Hate to see you go #SwanMask, but we all fowl in love with you while you were here! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/D7289cgnJr — Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) March 19, 2020

The 22-year-old star of films including You Get Me, Amityville: The Awakening and The Babysitter revealed she had been ill in the build-up to her performance.

“I got really, really sick right before I was singing and I basically didn’t have a voice,” she said during Wednesday’s episode.

“I was like, guys, what happens if I literally lose my voice tomorrow completely and I can’t talk? They were like, ‘well, you’ll still have to sing like that.’ And I was like, ‘what? You don’t have any backup plans? I can’t pre-record or something?’

“But I made it out. I did lots of warm tea and honey and whatnot and I really tried to have a voice.”

Thorne, who found fame as a child star playing CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, admitted to being surprised none of the panellists correctly guessed her identity.

Robin Thicke guessed Nina Dobrev, Ken Jeong guessed Olivia Munn and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought the singer was Kristen Stewart.

Nicole Scherzinger went with Megan Fox while guest panellist Joel McHale chose Mila Kunis.

Thorne’s exit from season three of The Masked Singer follows those of Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron and Sarah Palin.