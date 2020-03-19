Emily Atack reveals how turning 30 has changed her

Emily Atack has said that since turning 30 she has started putting herself first and being “a bit more selfish”.

The Inbetweeners star, who is preparing for her second comedy tour this October and November, said she had been “so scared” about reaching the milestone.

The actress and stand-up told the PA news agency she had crafted her new show for the “prosecco-drinking, cackling women that love the Kardashians and hen dos”.

She said: “The first tour was about the woes and worries of turning 30. I was building up to turning 30 and I was so scared about it. I was feeling awful about it.

“Now that I am 30, it is about how my life has changed and how I am fitting in with trying to be a fully functioning adult.

“It’s interesting. It’s one of those things where your whole life people will say to you, ‘Life begins at 30’.

“And everything really does start to change at 30. You start to make better decisions.

“It’s actually true. Since I have hit 30 I find that I am making different decisions. I am putting myself first more and being a bit more selfish.”

Atack embarked on her first tour, Talk Thirty To Me, last year after appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Her latest 18-date tour, called Emily Atack Has Left The Group, will explore life after the three-decade mark.

She added: “I chose WhatsApp because I just find that it is such a huge part of our everyday lives.

“It is the only outlet that we have at the moment which allows us to be teenagers again. It is like MSN.

“We all have our names with the emojis next to them, sending each other revolting, hilarious stuff, talking about boys.

Emily Atack and Anne-Marie presenting at The Global Awards (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It is the sort of conversations you have that you wouldn’t want your parents to see.”

The TV regular also promised to avoid politics and topics with “low energy that make people shudder”, adding: “I am very much a knob gag person than a Brexit gag person.”

Atack said she had considered postponing the announcement due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It was a hard decision to make whether to announce it or not,” she said.

“But then we thought, well, it is ages away and hopefully by then everything will be OK.

“I think we all need something to look forward to. I need something to look forward to. Why not just put a bit of good news out there.

“It has had the most amazing response. Everybody has been so supportive.

“What is lovely to know is that people are optimistic that this whole thing will blow over, and that is great.

“There will come a time when we will be desperate to get out and be together, have a drink and just have a bloody laugh.”

Emily Atack Has Left The Group tour tickets are available on Friday at 10am from LiveNation.co.uk.