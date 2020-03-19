Disney+ to launch with two episodes of Star Wars series The Mandalorian

Disney’s new streaming service will launch in the UK with the first two episodes of Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Disney+, which is poised to rival Netflix and Amazon, will be home to films and shows from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as Disney, when it launches in the UK on Tuesday.

It will feature more than 500 films and more than 300 series, including 600 episodes of The Simpsons and 26 original series and movies such as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Lady and the Tramp and The Imagineering Story.

Original series will have episode one available at launch and new episodes will be released weekly, and available on the service every Friday at 8am.

But to celebrate the launch, two episodes of The Mandalorian will be available on March 24, with the third released on March 27.

The Star Wars spin-off has been the biggest hit so far for the streaming service since its launch in the US.

Only 1 week to go… The Mandalorian, streaming on @DisneyPlusUK from March 24. pic.twitter.com/nNoqpTI3f3 — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) March 17, 2020

The story of a lone helmeted gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, played by Pedro Pascal, features the internet phenomenon Baby Yoda, officially known as The Child.

The pint-sized green, big-eared creature has become a viral hit since the series aired in the US.

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also be available on Disney+, with the first two episodes streaming at launch.

The biggest movies and the best stories streaming March 24 on #DisneyPlus. What will you watch first? ? pic.twitter.com/8NOrYEZ9Dg — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) March 17, 2020

Two more episodes will be released every Friday, from March 27.

From April 17, one episode will be released weekly, in line with the US.

Disney+ will launch in the UK on March 24.