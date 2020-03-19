Cannes Film Festival postponed over coronavirus

The 73rd Cannes Film Festival has been postponed over coronavirus.

The event, which is held in France and is one of the key events in the film industry calendar, had been scheduled to take place from May 12.

However, organisers have said that they now hope that the festival will be able to take place in June or July.

A statement on the festival’s website said: “Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23.

“Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June (or) beginning of July 2020.”

It added: “As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French government and Cannes’ City Hall as well as with the Festival’s board members, film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.

“In the meantime, the Festival de Cannes lends its vocal support to all of those who firmly call on everyone to respect the general lockdown, and ask to show solidarity in these difficult times for the entire world.”

In France, the closure of all restaurants, cafes and cinemas has been ordered to help combat the spread of the virus.