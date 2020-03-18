Vanessa Hudgens apologises for ‘insensitive’ coronavirus comments

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has apologised for suggesting the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic was overblown.

The star of High School Musical reportedly appeared in an Instagram Live video, voicing her dissatisfaction at potentially being quarantined until July.

Hudgens, 31, said: “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

Following a backlash and accusations of insensitivity, Hudgens shared another video saying her comments had been “taken out of context”.

In a separate statement on Twitter, the California-born actress issued an apology.

She said: “Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday.

“I realise my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.

“I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Before her comments regarding the coronavirus, Hudgens responded to a viral TikTok made by her former High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale.

In a side-by-side video, Hudgens pours wine and sings along as Tisdale dances to High School Musical hit We’re All In This Together.