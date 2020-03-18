Nicole Scherzinger describes visit to Castle On The Hill with Ed Sheeran

Nicole Scherzinger has described how Ed Sheeran took her to visit the Castle On The Hill from his hit song of the same name.

The Pussycat Dolls star is close friends with the British singer and spent time with him in his native Suffolk.

Sheeran’s 2017 track from his chart-topping album Divide refers to Framlingham Castle in the town where he grew up.

Appearing as the Tracks Of My Years guest on Ken Bruce’s BBC Radio 2 show, she said: “He’s one of your greats, he’s gonna go down a legend. You know his music is timeless and classic, and yeah I’ve got to get him to write me a song!

“He’s written countless, brilliant, timeless songs, but he’s also a really cool, great friend. He’s just so down to earth, so real, so kind, in fact actually he invited me up to where he grew up, Suffolk.

“I actually went and visited him and he took me around and gave me like a proper English culture experience right, I got to go to the pub with him and his friends and he introduced me to The Inbetweeners. And I got to see the castle from a distance.

“And I got to go to the, I think, local church in his town and the vicar was there and they rang the bell, and a proper experience, so he’s a real one.”