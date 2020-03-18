Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga among self-isolating stars sharing updates with fans

Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga are among the self-isolating stars sharing updates with fans during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many celebrities have followed the advice of health officials and are staying at home in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19.

High-profile actors including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko have all tested positive for the virus.

Stars have urged fans to stay indoors while sharing updates from their time inside.

Cyrus shared a video to Instagram in which she said: “I have not got out of these sweatpants for about five days and I have no plans on doing it anytime soon.”

The short clip was captioned: “MOOD until further notice”.

Gaga, who is in her sixth day of isolation, shared a selfie with boyfriend Michael Polansky and said they are “going strong” while playing video games and cards.

She added: “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world.”

Ariana Grande posted a black-and-white picture of two of her dogs and said she was “sending love”.

She wrote: “Hope everyone is doing some serious netflix binging, book reading, group facetiming, bubble bathing, writing, painting, whatever makes u feel sane while isolating and keeping yourselves and others safe. be patient.”

Kylie Jenner said it is “so important” to self-isolate to “ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone who can’t handle this virus”.

i hope everyone is feeling well! it’s so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone who can’t handle this virus ? — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 18, 2020

Kim Kardashian West echoed her sister’s sentiments, tweeting: “Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family’s prayers.”

Actor Seth Rogen attempted to lighten the mood, sharing an unkempt selfie and writing: “Why do I look like I’ve been self isolating for three years?”

He also live-tweeted his reaction to watching the much-maligned film adaption of Cats while “pretty stoned”.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey revealed they have whiled away the hours dancing, with the Canadian pop singer sharing a video to Instagram.

Actress Milla Jovovich joked it was day “60 or 70” of being in isolation, saying she and her family spent time in the garden harvesting produce.

Model Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie, shared a picture showing her relaxing in a chair and wrote: “Taking this time to be still, reflect, put things into perspective , grow, be appreciative, and manifest. We will get through this together, praying for all.”

Cher, 73, maintained her habit of tweeting criticism of Donald Trump and also shared the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.

#StayHomeSaveLives I Thought We Could SharePics,Parts,Ppl,Pandemonium,That makes up Our Homes.Ancient Ceremonial Gong pic.twitter.com/UwmaStZBU5 — Cher (@cher) March 17, 2020

The singer also posted a picture of what she called an “Ancient Ceremonial Gong” hanging on her wall.