Love Is Blind’s Lauren and Cameron tell Miley Cyrus how to date in isolation

Love Is Blind stars Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed have been sharing tips on how to date in isolation during an online chat with Miley Cyrus.

The US singer interviewed the pair on her Instagram feed while she was self-isolating because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lauren and Cameron, who star in US dating show Love Is Blind, which sees people who are looking for romance talk to complete strangers in an isolated pod, told Cyrus how you can relate to someone without being physically present.

The pair told Cyrus that was important to find things to discuss that are important to you.

Cameron said that his “first immediate connection” with Lauren was when they talked about how important family is, as well as their health and wellbeing.

He added: “You probably saw on the show that was the first time we kind of cried together.

“That was where we had our first connection and I think we went into the meets after that just thinking about what are those qualities we need in a long-term partner, that are going to make it work in the long-haul, and kind of already going into it prepared, so to speak.”

Advertising

Cyrus told the couple when she’d watched that moment on the Netflix series, it had also made her cry.

Lauren also said that it was important to find shared interests and things that they both held dear.

She told Cyrus: “Basically just talk about the things that are most important to you, the things that you guys have in common, the stuff that you like, the stuff that you dislike, what are your phobias, what motivates you, that sort of stuff.

“You can just talk for hours just based on that.”

After the interview, Lauren wrote on Instagram: “So grateful to join her in spreading love and light through these times when the world could use a break from all of the darkness.”