Kathy Griffin mourns death of her ‘irreplaceable’ mother Maggie at 99

Kathy Griffin has paid tribute to her “irreplaceable” mother after her death aged 99.

The comedian said her mother Maggie, who frequently appeared on her TV shows, died on March 17.

Sharing a photograph of them seated together on a sun lounger looking out over the hills, she wrote: “My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted.”

She added: “She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much.

“I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable.

“I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I’m rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era.

“Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day. I love you guys.”

Her mother starred in two of her shows, Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List and Kathy, and became a star in her own right, releasing a book entitled Tip It!: The World According To Maggie.

A) As heartbreaking as this is, I feel the need to share some important info about my mom Maggie. I've always been honest with you all, but this one is really hard. The pic below, taken in September, was the last time I was able to have a proper/coherent conversation with her. pic.twitter.com/oqBcQTEDAB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 3, 2019

In January 2019, Griffin revealed that Maggie had been diagnosed with dementia, writing on Twitter: “The pic below, taken in September (2018), was the last time I was able to have a proper/coherent conversation with her.

“Since that photo was taken, she has rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia.

“This is never easy for any child, I know this is a reality that millions of people deal with every year. But when it comes to my mom, this is particularly hard because her sharp mind was everything.”