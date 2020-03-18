John Legend becomes latest star to stream concert to fans amid Covid-19 outbreak

John Legend has become the latest star to live-stream a concert as physical performances continue to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin serenaded fans with an acoustic set from his home on Monday while rocker Keith Urban’s Instagram Live gig featured a cameo from his Hollywood actress wife Nicole Kidman.

US singer Legend has now joined in, performing with his piano from his home in California.

The 41-year-old treated fans to covers of Stevie Wonder and Lauryn Hill, as well as his own hit All Of Me.

Legend’s wife, TV presenter and model Chrissy Teigen, made a typically colourful cameo, sitting atop the piano wearing a towel while offering commentary between songs and occasionally sipping from a wine glass.

Teigen revealed she no longer had an emotional reaction when hearing All Of Me, the 2013 chart-topping love song Legend wrote about her.

“Before that song got popular, I had already been listening to it for a year and a half,” she told the thousands of fans watching on Instagram.

“I cried when he sang it to me the first time, he whispered into my ear and I cried. After that, no. It became everybody’s song which is awesome. I prefer it to be everybody’s song, but don’t have an emotional reaction to it.”

Legend, one of only 15 performers to complete the EGOT of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award wins, held the free concert to entertain fans self-isolating during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The virus has caused chaos in the entertainment industry, with health officials around the world warning against mass gatherings of people, essentially banning trips to the cinema, music concerts and theatre performances.

Throughout his live gig, Legend shared tips on how to avoid spreading coronavirus and asked fans to donate to food banks.

As well as Legend, Martin and Urban, other performers live-streaming gigs include British punk-pop singer Yungblud and French singer Christine And The Queens.