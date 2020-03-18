Jade Thirlwall says she was under ‘humongous pressure’ as a young star

Jade Thirlwall has said she was under “humongous pressure” when she shot to fame as a young woman, and was “constantly criticised” for the way that she looked.

Speaking on Clara Amfo’s This City podcast, the Little Mix star said that people said there was a “stigma” attached to being in a girl band and people expected them to “flop” straightaway.

She added: “We had all these things sort of stacked against us of why we shouldn’t be credible as artists.

Thirlwall said there is ‘so much pressure’ on the group (Peter Byrne/PA)

“And I think it has taken like six to eight years to finally be known in the industry as credible artists.

“So, we work bloody hard for it.”

Thirlwall added that she does not think she will ever get used to fame.

She said: “To me, I’m just a normal person and I’m a bit awkward, like if I’m around fans and they’re freaking out and stuff, I don’t know how to deal with that still.

Thirlwall said she would never get used to fame (Ian West/PA)

“But I think in terms of being in the limelight as well, you have to sort of grow a thick skin.

“I think there’s so much pressure on us.

“And I think the first couple of years of course, because it was so new, it really affected us all in different ways.”